Ukraine limits operations amid Russian offensive due to US arms delays — media

NEW YORK, July 16. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army has reduced combat operations due to intensified Russian offensive actions and delays in US military assistance, the Associated Press (AP) reported, citing Ukrainian military sources.

According to the sources, Ukrainian forces are facing a severe shortage and are forced to "ration ammunition" during battle.

The sources noted that Ukrainian troops "express exasperation and anger" over the uncertainty surrounding new US arms shipments.

"The rate of Russian advance is accelerating, and Russia’s summer offensive is likely to put the armed forces of Ukraine under intense pressure," Jack Watling of the Royal United Services Institute in London told AP. He noted that, "in the short-term, Europe can cover most of Ukraine’s needs so long as it can purchase some critical weapons types from the US."

On July 14, US President Donald Trump said that Washington had decided to continue sending weapons and military equipment to Kiev with NATO coordination if Europe foots the bill.