Israeli strikes on Gaza kill more than 60 in past day — TV

DUBAI, July 16. /TASS/. More than 60 Palestinians were killed in Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip in the past day, Al Jazeera reported citing medics.

At least 61 people were killed in attacks by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) in the Palestinian enclave, the TV channel said. An air strike on the Shati refugee camp in the northern enclave killed 23 and left dozens of others injured. Another two people were killed and more than 30 others were injured in a strike on a site of the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), established by Israel in collaboration with the United States to distribute humanitarian aid.

According to international organizations, 875 people have been killed when trying to access humanitarian aid sites in the enclave since the Foundation started to operate there in late May.

On May 18, the Israeli army began hostilities in the northern and southern regions of the Gaza Strip as part of its large-scale ground operation Gideon’s Chariots. Its stated goal is the complete defeat of Hamas and the release of all Israeli hostages held in the enclave. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that after the operation, the army plans to take control of the entire Gaza Strip.