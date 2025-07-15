Israel vows to cease attacks on Syrian military facilities — source from Axios

WASHINGTON, July 16. /TASS/. Israel has pledged to cease attacks on Syrian military facilities on July 15 following a request from the administration of US President Donald Trump, a correspondent representing the US-based web portal Axios stated on his X network account.

According to the correspondent, the Syrian government notified Israel in advance about sending tanks to the Al-Suwayda area, stressing that this was done in order to restore order during clashes between Druze militias and Bedouins.

Earlier, a curfew was imposed in Al-Suwayda, as the Internal Security Forces and the Syrian army drove self-defense squads from the city center.

Clashes broke out in Al-Suwayda on July 13. According to the latest data, the unrest claimed the lives of at least 46 Druzes, 28 Bedouins, and four civilians. Government forces deployed to the area to stop the conflict lost 18 troops.

The Druze are an Arabic-speaking ethnic and religious group, whose representatives live in Syria, Lebanon, Israel and Jordan. There are 700,000 Druze in Syria, the third-largest religious and ethnic minority after the Kurds and Alawites.