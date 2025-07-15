Former Romanian presidential candidate Georgescu to remain under court-ordered supervision

BUCHAREST, July 15. /TASS/. A Bucharest court has ruled that former presidential candidate Calin Georgescu will remain under the judicial supervision in connection with the propaganda charges levied against him, the Agerpres agency reported.

Georgescu appeared in court, which considered his protest against this measure of restraint. The protest was turned down. Thus, Georgescu is banned from leaving Romania without a permit from the authorities and wearing weapons. He remains under judicial supervision, being banned from leaving Romania and obliged to regularly appear at a police station and court when summoned.

Hundreds of supporters were waiting for Georgescu outside the court building. They were holding flags and flowers and singing patriotic songs.

"I guarantee you that the [US President Donald] Trump administration <…> has taken note of all the violations against me and the Romania people," he said. "Naturally, it has taken note of the seizure of Romania’s statehood by [French President Emmanuel] Macron and, naturally, these things will entail consequences for those responsible for them."

On May 27, Georgescu was charged with promoting individuals responsible for genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity, as well as with publicly disseminating fascist, racist, and misanthropic ideas, concepts, or doctrines.

According to the Romanian prosecutor general’s office, in the period from June 16, 2020 to May 16, 2025, Georgescu exaggerated certain historical events, practiced populist nationalism, promoted the cult of fascist dictator Ion Antonescu, and sought to rehabilitate the Legionary Movement, a fascist movement in pre-WWII Romania.

Prosecutors have brought six charges against Georgescu, with the most serious of them being incitement of actions against the constitutional order. He is accused of plotting to enlist mercenaries to destabilize the situation in Romania after the Constitutional Court annulled the results of the first round of presidential election in December 2024.

On May 26, he posted a video on his Facebook account (Facebook is banned in Russia due to its ownership by Meta, which has been designated as extremist) where he announced his decision to quit politics and focus on family affairs. He promised to hold a neutral position and not to lead of found any political parties.