Kiev believes Trump's communication style misleading — media

MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. Ukrainian officials believe that the specific style of statements by US President Donald Trump makes it difficult to understand what he means, The Wall Street Journal reported citing sources.

"Everyone hears what they want to hear," the newspaper quoted a Ukrainian official as saying. According to the official, during a July 4 conversation, Vladimir Zelensky only hinted to the US president that Ukraine needed high-precision long-range weapons.

Vadim Skibitsky, Deputy head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine, complained on Tuesday about the lack of accuracy in Trump’s announcement of a transfer of 17 Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems to Kiev. "We don't know exactly [what Trump meant]," he told The Guardian. According to him, the US president, speaking of Patriot, could have meant interceptor missiles, launchers or whole batteries.

Earlier, the Financial Times reported that Trump, in the July 4 conversation with Zelensky discussed transferring additional ATACMS tactical ballistic missiles to Ukraine and called for an increase in the number of strikes deep into the Russian territory. Sources confirmed information of American media that Trump asked Zelensky about the possibility of striking Moscow if Washington provided long-range weapons to Kiev. The White House said on Tuesday that Trump had not called on Zelensky to launch new strikes deep into Russia, including on Moscow.