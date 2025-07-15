Brazil can benefit from technical partnership with CSTO — expert

MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. Brazil and the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) can benefit from bilateral cooperation, including in border protection, counter-terrorism, and efforts against organized crime, Brazilian analyst of the Geostrategic Research Center Lucas Leiroz said in an interview with the "Allies. CSTO" publication.

"Brazil and the CSTO could really benefit from a bilateral exchange of best practices, particularly in the spheres of counter-terrorism, anti-organized crime efforts and border protection," the expert said. "Given the CSTO’s operational successes in Eurasia, and transnational crime challenges (particularly in the Amazon basin and in cities) that Brazil is currently facing, technical partnership can be mutually beneficial."

In his view, possible areas of cooperation include data sharing and personnel training.

"Apart from security, Brazil could consider participating in CSTO events as an observer or a dialogue partner, just like it does with other multilateral defense organizations," the Brazilian expert said. "This move does not mean it is joining any military bloc, but it would reflect a pragmatic approach to the global security dialogue."

On top of that, Leiroz noted that the CSTO may learn from Brazil’s peacekeeping experience and public order protection in urban environment.

"Broader cooperation on humanitarian assistance, disaster relief and sustainable logistics may further depoliticize cooperation, focusing it around common global challenges," the analyst said.

The CSTO is an international security organization currently comprising six countries — Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan.