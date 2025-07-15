Czech Republic not to join US plan on arms purchases for Ukraine — PM

PRAGUE, July 15. /TASS/. The Czech Republic will not join the purchases of US arms for Ukraine according to Washington’s plan, Prime Minister Petr Fiala said as quoted by the CTK news agency.

"The Czech Republic will focus on other projects and tracks as to how to help Ukraine. For example, by implementing an initiative of delivering munitions [purchased in third countries at the expense of Western states]. Therefore, currently we are not considering the possibility of joining this initiative [by the US]," the premier noted.

On Monday, US President Donald Trump announced that the US will sell modern weapons to NATO member states to be delivered to Ukraine. The North Atlantic Treaty Organization will be in charge of the coordination of actions on implementing the project. According to the news agency, Germany, the UK, Finland, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, the Netherlands and Canada expressed readiness to finance the purchase of the US weapons for Ukraine.