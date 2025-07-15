Bahrain values ties with driver of global change Russia — council chairman

MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. Bahrain’s Shura Council Chairman Ali bin Saleh Al Saleh believes that Russia is playing a huge role in shaping a new global landscape. During a meeting with Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko, the head of Bahrain’s upper parliamentary house assured that his country highly values relations with Moscow and is ready to further develop them.

"Russia is at the forefront of global development," said Ali bin Saleh Al Saleh. "Russia continues to develop, and we are following its progress with great interest," he noted.

The Bahraini parliamentary leader affirmed that the kingdom "highly values the existing bilateral relations" in various fields. He pointed out that these ties span many years. "I know that Bahraini pearls were highly prized in Russia many, many years ago. And we are deeply inspired by Russian culture and literature," Al Saleh explained. The lawmaker also emphasized the importance of expanding economic cooperation.

"We see our country as your friend. We greatly value this friendship. And our King [Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa] has repeatedly stressed the importance of strengthening relations with Russia," the Bahraini Council Chairman stated. He recalled that Bahrain recently held guest country status at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. Ali bin Saleh Al Saleh believes that the current visit of the Bahraini delegation "confirms that bilateral relations are steadily progressing, opening new horizons for exchanging views and future reciprocal visits."