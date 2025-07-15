Israel says eliminates dozens of radicals in fighting in northern Gaza

TEL AVIV, July 15. /TASS/. The Israeli army has killed dozens of armed radicals in battles in the northern Gaza Strip, it said in a statement..

"In the Beit Hanoun area of the northern Gaza Strip, soldiers killed dozens of terrorists at close range and dismantled terrorist facilities, including underground tunnels and a launcher," the statement said.

It added that the soldiers "discovered the location of a large amount of explosives," after which the Israeli Air Force struck and "neutralized this location."