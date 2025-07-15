Top Polish diplomat announces handover of 47th package of military aid to Ukraine

BRUSSELS, July 15. /TASS/. Poland has handed over to Ukraine a 47th package of military assistance, Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said after a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels.

"Poland is handing over its 47th package of assistance to Ukraine. The last few of them were worth over 100 million euro each," the minister said, without elaborating on the contents of the package.

Moreover, the top Polish diplomat suggested using funds from Russia’s immobilized assets to purchase US weapons for Ukraine.

Polish Ambassador to Ukraine Piotr Lukasiewicz was the first to announce the 47th aid package in an interview with the European Pravda newspaper in mid-May. He estimated it at 200 million euro. In all, Poland’s military assistance to Ukraine totals around five billion euro.