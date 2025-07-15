US envoy meets with defense minister, commander-in-chief, GUR head during Kiev visit

WASHINGTON, July 15. /TASS/. US Special Presidential Envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg during his visit to Kiev met with Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, chief of Ukraine’s military intelligence (GUR) Kirill Budanov and Ukrainian Army Commander-in-Chief Alexander Syrsky.

"Met yesterday with Defense Minister @rustem_umerov, Chief of Defense Intelligence @KyryloBudanov, and General Oleksandr Syrsky," he wrote on the X social network.

"We discussed the ongoing war and serious pathways toward a just peace. Grateful for their candor, commitment, and vision for Ukraine’s future," Kellogg added.

Earlier in Kiev, the US envoy also met with Vladimir Zelensky.