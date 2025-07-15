EU fails to agree on anti-Russian sanctions again — Kallas

BRUSSELS, July 15. /TASS/. The European Union has once again failed to reach an agreement on the 18th package of anti-Russian sanctions blocked by Slovakia and this is lasting for two months, Vice President of the European Commission Kaja Kallas said.

"We did not reach this agreement today," she said at the press conference after the EU foreign ministers meeting. The discussion at the level of ambassadors will "continue tomorrow," Kallas noted.

"The Commission delivered what they asked for. Now the ball is in Slovakia’s court," she said.

In the meantime, EU foreign ministers will discuss possibilities of using Russian assets to finance military supplies to Ukraine in late August, the official added.