MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. Given the lack of transparency about Western aid to Ukraine, one can assume that it is rife with corruption, Alexey Mukhin, Director General of the Center for Political Information, said at a round table on "Current Threats and Challenges for Russia and the World On the 80th anniversary of the Beginning of the Potsdam Conference."

"On our part, we must be very attentive to the amount of assistance provided by Western countries to Ukraine in terms of transparency. I've always been very interested about why we still don't even have any information about audits conducted on this very Western aid. From this, it can be concluded that this assistance is of a corrupt nature. In particular, of course, it is largely [aimed] at supporting Ukraine's military potential," Mukhin said.

He said that Russia could help the world community to see and understand this corruption scheme.

Earlier, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that European countries want to escalate hostilities in Ukraine rather than aim towards peace.