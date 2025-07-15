Israel launches airstrikes on Hezbollah bases in eastern Lebanon — TV

BEIRUT, July 15. /TASS/. Israeli Air Force fighter jets have carried out massive strikes on suspected underground hideouts and depots of the Hezbollah Shia militia in five areas in eastern Lebanon, the Al Jadeed television channel reports.

The aircraft attacked facilities located near the settlements of Budaya, Brital, Taraya, Sarin and Shmistar. Eyewitnesses say that plumes of thick smoke are rising into the sky over one of the regions that came under attack. There have been no reports of casualties or damage so far.

According to the broadcaster, Israeli fighter jets remain in Lebanon’s airspace, concluding flights at low altitudes above the Beqaa Valley and a mountainous area on the border with Syria.

The Israeli army said in a statement that the attacks had targeted military camps belonging to Hezbollah’s Radwan special forces.