Japanese envoy to Moscow says Ukraine crisis outcome will affect Asia

MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. The security of Europe and the Indo-Pacific region is indivisible, so the outcome of the situation around Ukraine will have a major impact on East Asia, Japanese Ambassador to Russia Akira Muto said in an interview with TASS.

"I would like to point out that the final statement of the chairman of the G7 summit that took place in Canada in June expressed support for [US President Donald] Trump’s efforts to achieve a just and durable peace in Ukraine. As [Japanese] Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said, the security of Europe and the Indo-Pacific region is indivisible, which is why the outcome of the situation around Ukraine will have a significant impact on East Asia," the Japanese envoy stressed.

The 51st summit of the Group of Seven (G7) took place in Canada on June 15-17. The meeting involved the leaders of all of the group’s member states - Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States. US President Donald Trump left the event early. Japan’s NHK broadcaster points out that the June meeting of the G7 leaders ended with no joint statement on Ukraine.