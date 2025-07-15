No lethal weapons shipments from Tokyo to Kiev — Japanese envoy to Russia

MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. Tokyo’s principles do not allow it to send lethal weapons to Ukraine, Japanese Ambassador to Russia Akira Muto said in an interview with TASS.

"The three principles for the transfer of defense equipment and technology that Japan follows when handing over defense equipment to other countries do not allow it to provide Ukraine with lethal weapons, and our country has acted in accordance with these rules," the diplomat pointed out.

Akira Muto noted that "Japan’s assistance to Ukraine is taking place in a way that is in line with the country’s constitution and legal norms and through peaceful means." He specified that it’s about "humanitarian aid, and assistance in rebuilding and reconstruction work, as well as in mine clearance efforts."