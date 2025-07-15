Japan has no plans to ease visa regulations for Russians — envoy to Moscow

MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. Japan does not intend to ease its visa system for Russian citizens as of now, but the lists of documents required for visa applications are regularly reviewed, Japanese Ambassador to Moscow Akira Muto told TASS in an interview.

"Currently, we have no plans to soften the visa regime for Russians, but we regularly review the lists of specific documents that must be submitted when applying for a visa," he said in response to a related question.

The ambassador added that statistics on the percentage of visa refusals are not maintained, but the number is quite low, apart from "special cases."

Muto also noted that in 2024, 100,000 Russians visited Japan, 85,000 of whom traveled as tourists. "In 2025, the number of trips by Russians to Japan from January to May has already reached 72,000, so it is expected to be around 150,000 by the end of the year," the ambassador pointed out.