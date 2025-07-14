Germany seeks to buy Typhon missile launchers from US — defense minister

BERLIN, July 15. /TASS/. Germany intends to purchase ground-based Typhon launchers from the United States, which can be used for missiles with a range of up to 2,000 km, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said during his visit to Washington, according to the DPA news agency.

"In very simple terms, these are ground-based systems capable of launching various cruise missiles at different ranges," he explained. However, Pistorius emphasized that Germany plans to use Typhon exclusively to deter potential adversaries.

The minister noted that the range of these systems is significantly greater than those currently in service with European countries. "Germany can thereby significantly enhance its defensive capabilities, strengthen its deterrence capacity, and boost Europe’s overall potential, which is of key importance," Pistorius affirmed.

DPA clarified that Germany has so far only expressed its interest in acquiring the systems, and Washington is currently reviewing the request.