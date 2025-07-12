Riyadh ready to offer platform for Russia-US talks — industry minister

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. Saudi Arabia is doing everything to help the international community come to an agreement, and is ready to ensure the Russian-American dialogue, Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources of Saudi Arabia Bandar al-Khorayef told TASS in an interview.

When asked if Saudi Arabia was ready to provide a platform for consultations between Russia and the United States aimed at both political and economic stabilization of the dialogue, the minister replied in the affirmative.

"Yes, Saudi Arabia is trying to do everything to help the international community come to an agreement. Our leadership, His Highness and the crown prince are making every effort to ensure that the region is stable. This is our national interest," he said.

"Saudi Arabia will make any effort it considers useful.".