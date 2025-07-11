At least five die, 14 wounded in weapons depot blast in Syria’s Aleppo — TV

BEIRUT, July 11. /TASS/. At least five people died and 14 others were wounded in an explosion at a weapons depot near the city of Aleppo in northern Syria, the Al Mayadeen television channel reported, citing sources in the civil defense service.

According to the TV channel, the cause of the detonation of munitions at a former base of the Syrian air defense forces has not yet been identified. A fire and an Israeli strike are among the probable causes.

According to witnesses, several buildings located near the military facility were damaged.