Israel eliminates radical engaged in weapons smuggling into Israel in Lebanon

TEL AVIV, July 11. /TASS/. The Israeli military has eliminated in Lebanon a radical Muhammad Shoaib who engaged in arms smuggling into Israel and who was plotting terror attacks on Israelis, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

"Earlier today (Friday), based on precise intelligence from the IDF and ISA (Israeli Security Agency - TASS), the IAF (Israeli Air Force - TASS) struck and eliminated in the area of Nmairiyeh in Lebanon the terrorist Muhammad Shoaib, a Lebanese terror operative who was involved in advancing terror attacks in the northern arena against Israeli civilians," it said. "Shoaib was a significant figure in advancing terror attacks within Israeli territory. As part of his activities, he operated to smuggle weapons into Israeli territory, in order to carry out terror attacks in Israel and establish terrorist infrastructure in Lebanon."

"Shoaib's elimination undermines the weaponization capabilities of the various terrorist organizations," it said, adding that the Israeli military will continue acting to thwart any threats to security of civilians in Israel.