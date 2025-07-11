Armenian Catholicos condemns government’s anti-Church policies

YEREVAN, July 11. /TASS/. Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II has slammed Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan government’s policy as a threat to the country’s statehood.

"The Holy Father noted that this anti-Church campaign poses a serious threat to our independent statehood, the unity of our nation and mars the image of our country and the Armenian Church," the Holy Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin said.

No matter what the Armenian authorities are doing to "try to present their anti-Church steps as actions against particular clergymen, it is obvious that these systemic steps are geared against the Church," the Catholicos said.

"In these difficult times, our clergy are not only performing their pastoral mission but, regrettably have to resist anti-Church attacks. But we remain strong in our faith and spirit, as the Bible prescribes," he added.