Lebanon wants peace with Israel but doesn’t seek normalization — president

BEIRUT, July 11. /TASS/. Lebanon wants to end hostilities with Israel but is not going to sign any agreements on normalizing relations, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said.

"What is important for us now is peace on the border and the cessation of hostilities," his press service quoted him as saying at a cabinet meeting. "As for the normalization [of relation with Israel], Lebanon’s current foreign policy does not provide for this."

The Lebanese president called on Israel to withdraw its troops from five occupied localities in the south of his country to let the Lebanese army complete its deployment on the southern border. He slammed Israel’s explanation of its military presence in Lebanon in violation of the November 27, 2024 truce agreement as unconvincing. "This deliberate position by Israel hampers the implementation of UN Security Council resolution 1701 and leads to the escalation of tensions," Aoun stressed.

He reiterated that the government’s decision that weapons of all non-government groups are to be transferred to the Lebanese army is irrevocable and "is an important aspect of national security." "The implementation of this provision of the government program will help ensure the state’s interests, stability in the sphere of security, and preserve civil peace and unity," Aoun said, adding that the changing situation in the Middle East "promotes the search of adequate solutions to all problems the Lebanese people are facing.".