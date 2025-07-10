Indonesia to remain BRICS member despite tariff threats from US — official

TOKYO, July 10. /TASS/. Jakarta will remain a BRICS member despite US President Donald Trump’s threats to charge the countries supporting the group’s "anti-American policies" with an additional 10% tariff, Indonesian State Secretary Prasetyo Hadi stated.

"We see this as part of the consequences of joining BRICS, and we will have to face it," he said, as cited by the Jakarta Globe newspaper.

Earlier, Trump announced that "any country aligning themselves with the anti-American policies of BRICS will be charged an additional 10% tariff." Besides, the US leader has sent letters to the leaders of a number of countries, including Indonesia, announcing plans to introduce additional tariffs starting on August 1. Indonesia will face import tariffs of 32%

The BRICS group has expanded twice since being created in 2006. South Africa joined the four founding nations - Brazil, Russia, India and China - in 2011. Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates became full BRICS members on January 1, 2024, followed by Indonesia in January 2025.