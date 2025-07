YEREVAN, July 10. /TASS/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev kicked off a meeting in the UAE capital, Abu Dhabi, on Thursday, the Armenian government’s press service reported.

The two countries’ deputy prime ministers, top diplomats, and high-profile officials, too, are taking part in the meeting.

The meeting was first reported by Azerbaijani state news agency Azertac.