US Transportation Secretary Duffy appointed acting head of NASA

WASHINGTON, July 10. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has appointed Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy as interim director of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), according to Trump's post on Truth Social.

"I am pleased to announce that I am directing our great Secretary of Transportation, Sean Duffy, to be Interim Administrator of NASA," Trump stated. According to him, Duffy "will be a fantastic leader of the ever more important Space Agency, even if only for a short period of time."

In early June, Trump withdrew the nomination of billionaire and space tourist Jared Isaacman for the post of NASA director. At the end of April, the US Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation had recommended confirming Isaacman as head of the agency.

On July 6, Trump revealed that entrepreneur Elon Musk had asked him to appoint a close friend as head of the department, without specifying who this person was. Some US media have labeled Isaacman a protege of Musk.