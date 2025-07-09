US military sending artillery, rocket shells to Ukraine

WASHINGTON, July 10. /TASS/. The US military supplies artillery and rocket shells to Ukraine, Reuters reported, citing US officials.

According to the Reuters, the officials — whose names were not disclosed — said that 155 mm artillery shells and GMLRS precision munitions are now being provided to Ukraine.

The New York Times reported on July 2 that the US would suspend the supplies of missiles for Patriot air defense systems, guided multiple launch rocket system (GMLRS) rockets, Hellfire missiles, Stinger man-portable air-defense systems and some other weapons to Kiev. After that, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry summoned US Charge d’Affaires in Kiev John Ginkel, while Vladimir Zelensky noted that Europe was unable to compensate for US supplies. On July 3, US President Donald Trump stated that Washington continued to provide Kiev with military assistance. However, he emphasized that the US requires weapons itself.

On July 7, Trump said that Washington would send "some more weapons" to Kiev. According to him, this concerns mostly defensive armaments.