US resumes certain arms shipments to Ukraine — media

NEW YORK, July 10. /TASS/. The administration of US President Donald Trump has resumed deliveries of certain weapons to Kiev, the Associated Press reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.

According to the report, Ukraine is once again receiving 155 mm shells and GMLRS precision-guided rockets — key munitions that had been in limbo. Some US media outlets earlier revealed that these weapons had been stockpiled in warehouses in Poland when Washington put a temporary hold on military aid. The agency did not clarify exactly when the shipments resumed their journey into Ukraine.

The New York Times reported on July 2 that the US would suspend the supplies of missiles for Patriot air defense systems, guided multiple launch rocket system (GMLRS) rockets, Hellfire missiles, Stinger man-portable air-defense systems and some other weapons to Kiev. After that, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry summoned US Charge d’Affaires in Kiev John Ginkel, while Vladimir Zelensky noted that Europe was unable to compensate for US supplies. On July 3, US President Donald Trump stated that Washington continued to provide Kiev with military assistance. However, he emphasized that the US requires weapons itself.

On July 7, Trump said that Washington would send "some more weapons" to Kiev. According to him, this concerns mostly defensive armaments.