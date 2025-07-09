US to look at Ukraine’s request for another Patriot system — Trump

WASHINGTON, July 9. /TASS/. The US will consider Ukraine's request for an additional Patriot air defense system, but it is very expensive, US President Donald Trump said.

"They would like it, they’ve asked for it," he said when taking questions from reporters at a meeting with leaders of some African countries at the White House.

The US will look at the request, even though Patriots are a very "rare and expensive system," he added.

The Wall Street Journal earlier reported, citing sources, that Trump was considering giving Kiev one more Patriot system. According to the newspaper, the White House requested information from the Pentagon about the possibility of sending additional military aid to Ukraine. US officials are inquiring whether other Western countries will also be able to transfer air defense systems to Ukraine.

On July 2, the New York Times reported that the US will halt the delivery of interceptor missiles for the Patriot air defense system, GMLRS precision-guided munitions, Hellfire guided missiles, Stinger man-portable missile systems and some other weapons to Ukraine.

Trump said on July 3 that Washington continues to provide military aid to Kiev, but does so on the assumption that the US itself needs these weapons.

On July 7, the US president said the US will send Kiev some more, mostly defensive weapons.