NEW YORK, July 9. /TASS/. About 40% of US residents believe that the country’s President Donald Trump was to some extent involved in the alleged crimes of US financier Jeffrey Epstein, who committed suicide in 2019, according to the results of a survey by the YouGov international research, data and analytics group.

Some 27% of Americans believe the opposite. Another 33% of those polled were undecided on the matter. The poll results show that Democrats and independent voters are the groups most suspicious of Trump.

Among the Democrats, 69% of those polled believe that Trump was involved in the crimes with 25% undecided and 6% not seeing any grounds for suspicions, while 41% of independent voters believe in his involvement with 19% being against this version of events and 40% undecided. The majority of Republicans, meanwhile, think the president is innocent, with 63% of them adhering to this position while 7% believe in his involvement and 30% were not sure.

The public opinion poll was conducted on July 8 among adult US citizens with 7,200 respondents participating.

Earlier, US entrepreneur Elon Musk questioned how people could be expected to trust Trump if the White House keeps the Epstein files closed. The Axios portal reported that the US Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) had not found any evidence that Epstein was planning to blackmail any influential figures, nor that he kept a list of his clients or anything at all pointing to the theory that he was murdered.

Epstein was detained by New York state law enforcement operatives on July 6, 2019. The district attorney said there was evidence that in 2002-2005, he organized visits of dozens of underage young women, with the youngest being 14, to his residence in Manhattan. The circle of his acquaintances included many current and former officials from the US and many other countries, including former heads of state, major entrepreneurs and showbiz stars. Criminal charges against the financier were dropped in the US after his suicide in a prison cell on August 10, 2019.