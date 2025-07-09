Hungary's Orban says ‘time to go’ for EU chief von der Leyen amid corruption scandal

BUDAPEST, July 9. /TASS/. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban says that the corruption accusations against European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen are only the "tip of the iceberg" of where the EU has gone wrong under her leadership.

"Tomorrow will be a turbulent day for the European Parliament," Orban noted, referring to the July 10 confidence vote on von der Leyen’s leadership in Strasbourg. "Members of the European Parliament will decide whether she should remain in her role as the head of Brussels’ bureaucracy. While the vote has to do with a series of corruption scandals surrounding the president, we all know corruption is just the tip of the iceberg," he wrote on the social media platform X.

"That is not the only thing this is about. This is also about competence, results and Europe’s future," the Hungarian prime minister added, calling current EU policies a failure on all fronts.

In his view, European competitiveness is collapsing, energy prices are skyrocketing, illegal immigration is out of control, gender ideology is thriving, the Ukraine conflict is dragging on, European farmers are facing bankruptcy, while the "senseless green ideology has run amok."

"Tomorrow will be the moment of truth: Brussels’ imperial elite versus patriots with common sense. There is no escaping it - a choice must be made. Madame President, leadership means responsibility. Time to go!" Orban stressed, calling on von der Leyen to resign.

The confidence vote on von der Leyen’s leadership in the European Parliament follows allegations of misconduct in the EU’s procurement of COVID-19 vaccines which turned out to not have passed clinical trials.