Israeli military launches operation to encircle Beit Hanoun in northern Gaza

TEL AVIV, July 9. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces’s ground troops have begun encircling the city of Beit Hanoun in northern Gaza, the Israeli military reported.

"Under the command of the 162nd Division, the Givati Brigade combat team has joined the 99th Division forces and begun operations to encircle Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip," the military stated.

The army’s press service added that the troops "are operating to eliminate terrorists and to dismantle terrorist infrastructure and Hamas’ military capabilities in the area."