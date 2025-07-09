Greek bulk carrier Eternity C sinks in Red Sea after Houthi attack — Reuters

DOHA, July 9. /TASS/. Eternity C, a Liberia-flagged, Greek-operated bulk carrier, has sunk in the Red Sea off Yemen as a result of a Houthi attack, Reuters reported, citing four sources with knowledge of the situation.

Two of the sources said a rescue operation is underway and five crew have been rescued.

On Tuesday, Liberia’s Permanent Representative to the International Maritime Organization (IMO) Robert Wilmot Kpadeh said two people were killed in the attack on the Eternity C. Meanwhile, Reuters reported, citing the Cosmoship Management operator, that two crew had been seriously injured, with two other members of it missing. The bulker had a crew of 22, including 21 Philippines and one Russian national, as well as armed security. Later, Greek ERT-news television channel said the death toll had risen to three, with two crew, including the Russian crueman, being injured.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said the vessel was attacked by five rocket propelled grenades on July 7. On July 8, the ship sustained significant damage and lost speed as it came under continuous attack, surrounded by small craft. The incident was reported 51 nautical miles (95 km) west of the Yemeni port city of Hodeidah.