European commission reserves 100 bln euro for helping Ukraine in EU budget until 2034

BRUSSELS, July 9. /TASS/. A separate provision, allocating 100 billion euro for helping Ukraine, was included in the European Union’s budget plan for 2028-2034, Bloomberg reported citing the draft document.

The agency said the European Commission explained the move by the need to provide stable financial assistance to Ukraine.

Since the start of the conflict in Ukraine, total financial, economic and military aid, provided by the European Union and its member states to the Kiev government, has reached 160 billion euro.

Now the European Commission wants to make assistance to Ukraine a separate provision of its budget.

The draft budget for 2028-2034 is expected to be unveiled next week. Talks on the budget may continue until late 2027, and must eventually result in a consensus.