Elements of Iran’s nuclear program damaged after US strike — French intelligence

PARIS, July 9. /TASS/. Directorate-General for External Security (DGSE), the French secret service, believes that elements of Iran’s nuclear program were seriously damaged by the US strike, DGSE head Nicolas Lerner told the LCI television channel.

"Today, our assessment is as follows: each of the elements was seriously damaged, and Iran’s nuclear program in its present form was seriously thrown back, possibly, for many months," he said.

Lerner said that "not a single intelligence service in the world" can precisely assess the degree of damage sustained by Iran’s nuclear sites.

Overnight into June 13, Israel started a military operation against Iran. Less than a day later, Iran carried out a retaliatory attack. Nine days later, the US entered the fray. In the small hours of June 22, US forces attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities: in Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan. The following evening, Tehran launched missiles toward Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, the largest US air force base in the Middle East. According to the US, there were no casualties or significant damage. Trump then said Israel and Iran had agreed to a ceasefire, which took effect on June 24.