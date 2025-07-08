Ambrey confirmes that Magic Seas sank after Houthi attack

LONDON, July 9. /TASS/. UK maritime security company Ambrey confirmed that the Magic Seas bulk carrier, earlier attacked by Houthis from Yemen, has sunk in the Red Sea, Reuters reported citing a company spokesperson.

The Magic Seas was en route from China to Turkey, loaded with ferrous metals and fertilizers, when it was attacked off the Yemeni coast on July 6. According to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations Coordination Center (UKMTO), the attackers approached the ship in motor boats and used firearms, grenade launchers, and uncrewed boats to attack it.

The ship received serious damage, caught fire and began to leak water. Houthi spokesman Yahya Saree said on Monday the vessel had sunk. According to the foreign ministry of the United Arab Emirates, the ship’s crew was rescued by Emirati-owned Safeen Prism vessel.