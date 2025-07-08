Brazilian president says it is inadmissible that India, Brazil are not UNSC members

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 8. /TASS/. Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has called for reforming the UN Security Council as the absence of such large countries as Brazil and India is inadmissible in the current international situation.

"It is inadmissible that such large countries as India and Brazil are not among the permanent members of the UN Security Council," he told reporters during Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s state visit to Brazil.

According to Lula da Silva, Brazil and India "have enormous potential" and hence they have the right to take part in the work of the UN Security Council. "We don’t want the United Nations to be week," he stressed.

He also emphasized that the two countries stand for multilateralism in international relations. "We want to tell the world that we are sovereign countries. We will not tolerate any interference into our [domestic] affairs by anyone <…> we want multilateralism," he stated.

Earlier, Lula da Silva and Modi took part in the BRICS summit that was held in Rio de Janeiro on July 6 and 7.