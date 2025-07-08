ATHENS, July 8. /TASS/. Europe is replacing energy supplies from Russia with more expensive energy from the United States and other countries, and as a result, EU sanctions are hitting European economies like a boomerang, said Kostas Isikhos, former first deputy minister of national defense, a member of the leadership of the Greek National Unity party, chairman of the International Association of Friends of Crimea.

"Neo-Mccarthyism entered the lives of EU citizens through the front door. For more than 70 years, European countries have been importing energy from the former USSR and then from the Russian Federation at discounted prices. Today, this energy is being replaced by more expensive energy from the United States and other countries. EU sanctions have hit European economies like a boomerang. The consequences for the entire economy, industry, food base, etc. are devastating for EU citizens," Isikhos told TASS in an interview.

He noted that sanctions against Russia are not only economic.

"They also spread to the media, culture and tourism, and have gone so far as fabricating tall tales about agents, ‘suspicious’ information centers and even expelling journalists, as recently happened in my country, Greece, with the unacceptable ‘expulsion’ of respected journalist [Rossiya Segodnya correspondent] Gennady Melnik (Greek authorities without explanations of the reasons refused to extend his accreditation in the country for this year - TASS).

"We must also emphasize that the change in the European economy, which is planned to be transformed into the military industry, is associated with a sharp increase in the incredible profits of the military-industrial complexes of both the United States and France, Germany, Great Britain, as well as Turkey, which is dynamically entering the ‘game’ of manufacturers of military equipment in the EU market," he said.

"The increasingly active participation of the EU member states with weapons, mercenaries, and military advisers in the actions of the Kiev regime is obvious and recognized by the same leaders of specific countries. These are clear violations of what remains of international law," the politician stressed.

He believes that "the predominance of diplomacy, a permanent peaceful reality in the heart of the European continent, should also include the Russian Federation in the new planning of the security architecture. Otherwise, the madness of rhetoric and actions to incite wars will gain momentum. The peoples of Europe have a favorable opportunity to change the course of history by their active participation in mass, youth, strong anti-war, peace-loving and anti-imperialist movements, so as not to be ‘extras’ in a play in which they are prescribed to be constant victims," said Isikhos.