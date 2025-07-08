US hopes to reach Gaza ceasefire deal by end of week — envoy

WASHINGTON, July 8. /TASS/. The United States hopes that an agreement on a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip in exchange for the release of hostages held in the enclave will be reached by the end of this week and that this agreement will lead to a lasting peace in Gaza, US presidential envoy Steve Witkoff said.

"We're in proximity talks now," he said at a cabinet meeting. "We are hopeful that by the end of this week, we will have an agreement that will bring us into a 60-day ceasefire. Ten live hostages will be released. Nine deceased [hostages] will be released. <…> we think that this will lead to a lasting peace in Gaza."

US President Donald Trump said in turn that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would come to the White House again on Tuesday. "We're talking about Gaza, mostly Gaza," he said.

Hamas and Israel resumed the Egypt-, Qatar-, and US-brokered negotiating process in Doha on July 6 in a bid to reach a Gaza ceasefire and hostage release agreement. The Al Arabiya television channel said earlier in the day, citing its sources that the consultations were held in a positive atmosphere, although without breakthroughs. According to Reuters, the key stumbling block at the talks is Israel’s refusal to ensure unimpeded and safe entry of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.