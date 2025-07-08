Amendments to law and new arrests: latest in situation around mogul Karapetyan in Armenia

YEREVAN, July 8. /TASS/. Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturian has signed a law allowing the nationalization of Electric Networks of Armenia CJSC, owned by Russian businessman Samvel Karapetyan, who was arrested in Yerevan. The decree is published on the website of the head of state.

Earlier in the day, security forces took away the head of the Board of Directors of Electric Networks of Armenia CJSC, Karapetyan's nephew Narek Karapetyan, after a search.

TASS has compiled the key facts about the situation.

Presidential Decree

- The president of Armenia signed a law allowing the nationalization of CJSC Electric Networks of Armenia, owned by Karapetyan.

- The president of Armenia decreed to amend the law "On the Public Services Regulatory Authority," to amend and introduce additions to the law "On Energy."

Searches and detention of Karapetyan's supporters

- The Investigative Committee of Armenia has detained three supporters of Samvel Karapetyan in a criminal case on coercion to participate in a rally in support of the businessman previously arrested in Yerevan.

- Investigative measures obtained factual data on the coercion by a group of Karapetyan supporters of residents of various Armenian settlements to participate in a meeting in support of the businessman in Yerevan on July 4, 2025, the press service of the Investigative Committee of Armenia said.

- On July 8, on the basis of court decisions, simultaneous raids were conducted at about 20 addresses to seize various items relevant to the preliminary investigation, including name lists with notes on the amounts, money, the Investigative Committee said.

- The Investigative Committee has opened criminal cases against three individuals under Part 2 of Article 236 of the Criminal Code of Armenia (obstruction of a rally or participation in it, as well as complicity for mercenary purposes to participate in a rally or refusal to participate in a rally) and Part 2 of Articles 46-236 of the Criminal Code of Armenia (obstruction of a rally or participation in as well as aiding and abetting participation in a rally or refusal to participate in a rally).

Searches and detentions at the office of Electric Networks of Armenia CJSC

- Security forces broke into the head office of Electric Networks of Armenia CJSC early in the morning, company spokeswoman Natalya Sardzanyan said.

- Later, the Investigative Committee of Armenia carried out urgent investigative actions in the company.

- After the search, the security forces took away head of the Board of Directors of Electric Networks of Armenia Narek Karapetyan.

- The Investigative Committee of Armenia raided 51 addresses and opened criminal cases for 11 people on charges of embezzlement, fraud and money laundering.

- A preventive measure in the form of detention has been chosen for five individuals, an undertaking not to leave has been signed for one, an application for arrest has been filed with the court for the other, and four more are wanted.

About the situation around CJSC and Karapetyan

- On July 3, the Armenian parliament passed a law allowing nationalization of the Electric Networks of Armenia company.

- On June 18, employees of the Main Directorate for Combating Organized Crime of the Armenian Interior Ministry detained Karapetyan.

- He is charged with publicly calling for the overthrow of the government. The businessman pleads not guilty.

- The Yerevan court arrested him for two months.

- After that, checks began at Karapetyan's businesses, and several Pizza Tashir LLC pizzerias in Yerevan and other regions of the country were also closed.