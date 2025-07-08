United States to introduce 10% tariffs against BRICS members — Trump

WASHINGTON, July 8. /TASS/. The United States will introduce import duties of 10% in respect of BRICS members, President Donald Trump said.

"Well, if they are a member of BRICS, they're going to have to pay 10% tariff just for that," Trump said.

"BRICS was set up to hurt us," the US leader said. "BRICS is not, in my opinion, a serious threat," he continued.

"But what they're trying to do is destroy the dollar, so that another country can take over and be the standard. And we're not going to lose the standard at any time," Trump stressed.