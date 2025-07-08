Spanish activist files lawsuit against Netanyahu for stopping Gaza aid ship in its tracks

MADRID, July 8. /TASS/. A Spanish activist has filed a complaint with the kingdom's National Judicial Board against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over the interception of the Madleen vessel by the Jewish state.

As stated in the ruling of the legal authority obtained by TASS the judge decided to clarify with the prosecutor's office whether the court has jurisdiction to investigate the case. The complaint was filed by Spaniard Sergio Toribio, a member of the Freedom Flotilla. The lawsuit affects not only Netanyahu, but also Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz and other officials. The plaintiff claimed an alleged "crime against humanity and [possible] war crimes."

On the night of June 9, Israeli naval special forces Shaetet-13 seized control of the Madleen while the ship was on its way to the coast of Gaza, the Ynet portal reported. The ship with 12 pro-Palestinian activists on board was redirected to the shores of Israel. The passengers were detained for subsequent deportation.

The Madleen, belonging to the Freedom Flotilla coalition, departed Sicily on June 1 with humanitarian aid for the people of Gaza, including baby food, diapers, flour, rice, water filters, hygiene products and medical equipment. On June 8, Katz ordered the military to take any measures to prevent the ship from reaching the shores of Gaza.

Charge d'Affaires of the Israeli embassy in Madrid was called in to the Spanish Foreign Ministry.