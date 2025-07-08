Actions of Ramallah authorities aiding Gaza blocked by Israel, Palestinian PM says

RABAT, July 8. /TASS/. Israel is exerting every effort to weaken the Palestinian Authority (PA) headquartered in Ramallah and block it financially, Palestinian Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Mustafa said during a cabinet meeting.

"Israel is mobilizing all its institutions and agencies to weaken the Palestinian Authority and enforce a financial blockade aimed at preventing it from fulfilling its responsibilities toward our people in Gaza. Additionally, Israel seeks to block the creation of a Palestinian state, despite widespread international consensus in its favor," Palestine’s WAFA news agency quoted him as saying.

According to Mustafa, "the likelihood of a near ceasefire in the Gaza Strip is growing." "Preparations are underway to coordinate relief operations and organize a reconstruction conference," he added.

On May 18, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced that it was launching military operations in the enclave’s northern and southern regions as part of its Gideon’s Chariots ground offensive aimed at defeating Hamas forces in Gaza and securing the release of all hostages. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that following the operation, the IDF plans to take control over the entire Gaza Strip. According to the enclave’s Health Ministry, since October 7, 2023, the total number of victims of Israeli aggression has surpassed 57,500 with over 136,800 Palestinians injured.