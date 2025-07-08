Russian injured in Houthi attack on cargo ship — TV

ATHENS, July 8. /TASS/. Three people were killed and two, a Russian among them, were injured in a Houthi attack on Greek cargo ship the Eternity C off the coast of Yemen, Greek television channel ERT-news reported.

Initially, the bodies of the two victims were found in the engine room of the ship, which sailed under the Liberian flag. Information about the third victim was later confirmed. There are also reports of two injured people, one of whom is Russian, the TV channel reports.

Earlier, Robert Wilmot Kpade, Permanent Representative of Liberia to the International Maritime Organization (IMO), said that two people were killed in the attack. Reuters news agency reported, citing the ship's operator, Cosmoship Management, that two crew were seriously injured, and two more were missing. In total, the ship's crew, according to Reuters, consists of 21 Filipinos and one Russian citizen, as well as armed guards.

According to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations, on July 7, the ship was hit by five grenades fired from a rocket-propelled grenade launcher. On July 8, attacks from small motorboats continued, and the ship was seriously damaged and lost steam. The incident occurred 51 nautical miles (95 km) west of the Yemeni port city of Hodeidah.

Reuters reported citing sources that the freighter's crew had been ordered to abandon ship, but its lifeboats had been destroyed.

IMO Secretary General Arsenio Dominguez condemned the renewed attacks in the Red Sea, calling them a renewed violation of international law and freedom of navigation. Innocent seafarers and local populations are the main victims of these attacks and the pollution they cause. I appeal to all of you to step up efforts, because the only way to address these geopolitical conflicts affecting the shipping sector is through constructive dialogue," he said.