Palestine needs to set up unified political system to make aid to Gaza more efficient — PM

RABAT, July 8. /TASS/. Palestine needs to establish a unified political system and unified national institutions to provide effective assistance to a Gaza ravaged by Israeli attacks and shelling, Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa said at a cabinet meeting in Ramallah.

"The establishment of a Palestinian state requires a unified political system, unified national institutions and a unified security system. Only such unity can ensure effective assistance to the people of the Gaza Strip and help begin its reconstruction, which will eventually lead to the establishment of the long-awaited independent Palestinian state," he was quoted as saying by the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

"Israel's plans will not succeed, as the Palestinian people are showing resilience and unwavering determination," Mustafa said.

The leadership of the Palestinian National Authority in Ramallah previously repeatedly stated that it was ready to take over the duties of governing Gaza.

The IDF announced the start of Operation Gideon's Chariots in the northern and southern regions of the enclave on May 18. Its stated goal is the total defeat of Hamas and the release of all Israeli hostages from Gaza. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the operation aims to establish Israeli control of the entire Gaza. According to the Gazan Health Ministry, the death toll from Israeli aggression has topped 57,500 since October 7, 2023, with more than 136,800 Palestinians suffering injuries.