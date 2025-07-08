Mediators work to bridge gaps between Hamas, Israel — Qatari Foreign Ministry

DOHA, July 8. /TASS/. Mediators at consultations in Doha on settling the Gaza conflict continue working to bring the positions of the Gaza-based Palestinian movement Hamas and Israel closer together, with the negotiation process still fluid, advisor to Qatari prime minister and spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry of Qatar Majed bin Mohammed al-Ansari said.

"The only thing we can say is that both sides are engaged [in the process]. We are holding talks with both sides. <…>. Clearly, our task is overcoming differences of opinion on sensitive issues between them," the diplomat said at a briefing, emphasizing that "right now it is still too early to draw any conclusions about the negotiation process."

According to him, currently consultations are being held with each side in order to clarify their stance within the framework of the negotiation process. "We are trying to create appropriate conditions by coming to agreements on key issues," the spokesman said. He noted that the teams of Qatari and Egyptian negotiators are working around the clock in Doha in order to lay the groundwork for a potential ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

On July 6, Hamas and Israel with mediation by Egypt, Qatar and the US resumed the negotiation process in Doha aiming to reach an agreement on a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the release of Israeli hostages held in the enclave. As sources told Al Arabiya TV channel on Monday, the consultations are being held in a positive atmosphere, however, there have been no breakthroughs yet. According to Reuters, Israel's refusal to ensure unhindered and safe deliveries of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip is the main problematic issue at the talks.