Armenian law enforcement officers detain 10 associates of Russian businessman Karapetyan

YEREVAN, July 8. /TASS/. Armenian law enforcement officers detained at least 10 associates of Russian businessman Samvel Karapetyan who had been arrested earlier, defense lawyer Lusine Martirosyan told reporters.

According to the lawyer, the detentions were preceded by early-morning searches in the homes of people working for Karapetyan-owned Electric Grid of Armenia, and those who, according to the investigation, took part in the July 4 rally in support of the arrested businessman.

"After the searches, people were immediately taken to the investigation department. Lawyers are not allowed to participate in the procedural actions involving their clients," Martirosyan said. "I know of at least 10 detainees."

The lawyer said the detentions happened not only in Yerevan, but also in the country’s other regions.

Defense lawyer Tigran Hayrapetyan told reporters three employees of Electric Grid of Armenia were detained, including the chief engineer of the Musaler branch of Electric Grid of Armenia, Ara Avagyan. According to Hayrapetyan, all three detainees are charged with coercion to participate in meetings. The charges were brought as part of the criminal case that was started after law enforcement agencies illegally wiretapped the defendants' conversations.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Armenian Investigative Committee announced simultaneous searches at 51 addresses as part of a criminal case on money laundering, major embezzlement and tax evasion. According to the agency, public criminal prosecution have been filed against 11 persons as part of the case.

TASS previously reported that law enforcement officers broke into the head office of Electric Grid of Armenia early in the morning. They performed some investigative measures there. Law enforcement officers searched the home of the company's director general, Narek Karapetyan, who is Samvel Karapetyan's nephew.

Officers from the Armenian Interior Ministry’s department for combating organized crime detained Samvel Karapetyan, president and founder of the Tashir Group, on June 18. He has been charged with public calls for seizure of power and placed under arrest for two months. Arrested later on the same charges were Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan, who is also suspected of plotting terrorist attacks and attempts to seize power, Archbishop Mikael Ajapakhyan and supporters of the Holy Struggle opposition group.