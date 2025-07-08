Armenian parliament strips opposition MP of immunity, allows his arrest

YEREVAN, July 8. /TASS/. Armenia’s parliament has stripped Artur Sarkisyan, an opposition lawmaker of the Armenia faction, of immunity and allowed his arrest after the prosecutor’s office charged him with plotting terror attacks to overthrow the constitutional order.

The vote was aired live by local portals.

Sarkisyan, however, rejected these charges, calling them political persecution, and voluntarily appeared at the Investigative Committee to be detained. Meanwhile, investigators plan to petition the court to have the lawmaker arrested.

Artur Sarkisyan is a supporter and close associate of Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan, the leader of the Armenian opposition movement Sacred Struggle, who has been arrested on similar charges.