BRICS not opposing the US, other countries — Indonesia’s deputy foreign minister

TOKYO, July 8. /TASS/. BRICS is not pursuing a policy against any country, including against the United States, Deputy Foreign Minister of Indonesia Arrmanatha Nasir said on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro.

"In reality, the summit, which our president [Prabowo Subianto] participated in, has no intention at all to oppose the United States or other countries," Nasir said, cited by the Antara news agency.

The focus of BRICS is to strengthen cooperation among developing countries in addressing global challenges, rather than to provoke any competition against major powers, the deputy foreign minister stressed.

US President Donald Trump said earlier that extra 10% duties would be introduced for countries supporting the "anti-American" BRICS policy. The US leader also sent letters to leaders of fourteen countries, including Indonesia, about the intention to introduce extra duties since August 1.