Iran denies Trump’s allegations about Tehran asking for a meeting with Washington

TEHRAN, July 8. /TASS/. Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baqaei refuted a statement from US President Donald Trump that Tehran has allegedly requested a meeting with US negotiators.

"We have not lodged any request with the American side to hold a meeting," the Islamic Republic’s state-run broadcaster quoted the Iranian diplomat as saying.

Earlier, Trump stated that Iran had "requested a meeting" and that "if we can put something down on paper, that will be fine." Negotiations between the United States and Iran will most likely take place next week, the US president’s Special Envoy Steve Witkoff announced.