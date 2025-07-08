{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Iran denies Trump’s allegations about Tehran asking for a meeting with Washington

Earlier, the US president stated that Iran had "requested a meeting"

TEHRAN, July 8. /TASS/. Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baqaei refuted a statement from US President Donald Trump that Tehran has allegedly requested a meeting with US negotiators.

"We have not lodged any request with the American side to hold a meeting," the Islamic Republic’s state-run broadcaster quoted the Iranian diplomat as saying.

Earlier, Trump stated that Iran had "requested a meeting" and that "if we can put something down on paper, that will be fine." Negotiations between the United States and Iran will most likely take place next week, the US president’s Special Envoy Steve Witkoff announced.

United StatesIranDonald Trump
Hearings to remain open to media in soccer player Quincy Promes’ case
This became evident after Promes’ attorney, Cem Polat, withdrew his motion to ban outsiders from attending the hearings
ByteDance has no plans to sell TikTok to American companies
On June 29, US President Donald Trump stated in an interview with Fox News that a "group of very wealthy people" was prepared to acquire TikTok from ByteDance
BRICS' expansion does not make it weaker — Lavrov
"The media are probably projecting their own anxieties, having witnessed NATO’s expansion," the Russian top diplomat said
Russia protests to Sweden over attack on trade mission in Stockholm — Foreign Ministry
According to the statement, Moscow called for comprehensive measures to identify the perpetrators responsible for the ongoing attacks on Russian foreign institutions in Sweden and bring them to justice
Trump’s trade war on BRICS reminds senior Russian senator of quote from Orwell’s novel
"In the Make America Great Again slogan, the other part of the formula - 'at the expense of the rest of the world' - is becoming increasingly apparent," Konstantin Kosachev said
Lavrov notes growing differences within NATO
The Russian foreign minister pointed out that NATO’s expansion has done any good to no one
Head office of Karapetyan’s Electric Networks of Armenia raided by security
Armenian media reported that law enforcement agencies are currently conducting a search operation in the home of Samvel Karapetyan’s nephew
Putin’s BRICS Summit speech dominates front pages of Brazilian press
The Russian leader delivered his remarks via video link at the summit
Airlines cancel 485 flights in Russia over weekend amid restrictions
All airports are currently functioning normally, handling inbound and outbound flights
Lavrov lists terms of peace treaty with Ukraine, including denazification
According to the Russian foreign minister, Moscow has remained open to a diplomatic settlement of the Ukrainian conflict, but the talks should focus on a lasting peace, not a ceasefire
Oil and gas revenues of Russian budget down 16.9% in H1 2025 — ministry
Russia's oil and gas revenues totaled 4.74 bln rubles ($60.2 bln)
Police detain over 500 protestors in Kenya
Earlier reports put the number of detainees at 37
US strikes on Iranian nuclear sites underscore need to boost air defenses, expert says
Andrey Sushentsov pointed out that the US strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities have seriously damaged the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons and its verification system
Russian authorities saw Trump's threats to impose tariffs on BRICS countries — Kremlin
Earlier, the US president warned that additional 10% tariffs would be applied to countries backing the BRICS policy
Parliamentary meeting interrupted in Armenia following brawl
Kristine Vardanyan, a parliament member representing the Armenia opposition faction, said that the brawl had occurred after her colleague in the faction, Artur Sarkisyan, decided to leave the meeting after delivering a speech but was attacked by Vahe Galumyan, a lawmaker from the ruling Civil Contract party
Russian embassy slams UK sanctions on Radiation, Chemical, Biological Protection Troops
The embassy described London’s actions against Russian specialists as "embittered outbursts," which "only confirm the effectiveness of their work aimed at identifying and exposing the Kiev regime’s crimes"
Professor Jeffrey Sachs is right: Ukraine risks losing Odessa, says Duma member
According to Alexey Chepa, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, Ukraine is losing ground every day
Russia’s West battlegroup eliminates 51 Ukrainian UAV command posts, 25 UAVs
At the same time, the group’s Tornado multiple launch rocket system crews struck a temporary deployment point of a Ukrainian mechanized brigade
Trump vows to immediately send Zelensky 10 Patriot missile interceptors — Axios
The Pentagon confirmed the plans of the US administration to supply Ukraine with additional "defensive weapons"
EU to introduce toughest sanctions against Russia — France’s Foreign Minister
Barrot added that sanctions will affect Russian oil revenues, Russian financial players and intermediaries in other countries that help Russia to circumvent restrictive measures
Top Belarusian diplomat condemns unilateral economic sanctions
The minister emphasized that sanctions hamper access to investments and technologies that might be used to mitigate the impact of climate change, protect the environment, and fight against dangerous diseases
US halts some weapons supplies to Kiev after reviewing stocks amid attacks on Iran — NYT
On July 7, Dan Caldwell, former adviser to the US secretary of defense, said the United States will require more than four years to replenish the military equipment supplied to Kiev
EU protracting conflict in Ukraine to avoid painful truth behind misguided aid — opinion
Second, he went on, if peace is established in Ukraine, EU leaders will have to admit that everything they have been doing until this moment was wrong because peace is better than war
Houthis claim responsibility for attack on Magic Seas ship in Red Sea
According to Houthi spokesman Yahya Saree, the ship was hit in the hull and the ship began to leak water
Expert says Trump-Musk feud all big show
Earlier, Elon Musk announced the creation of the America Party political party, officially registering it with the US Federal Election Commission on July 6
Cuban president says BRICS is symbol of hope for chaos-free world
Miguel Diaz-Canel also noted that the United Nations "badly needs the sweeping reforms countries of the global South have been demanding for half a century"
Russia’s ex-transport minister committed suicide, investigators say
According to official spokesperson of the Russian Investigative Committee Svetlana Petrenko, circumstances of the occurrence are being ascertained
Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry to launch department for managing unfriendly states
The Ukrainian first deputy foreign minister will be responsible for overseeing the work of the department
Recently dismissed transport minister Roman Starovoit found dead in his car: what is known
The death is preliminarily being called a suicide, while the Russian Investigative Committee is working at the scene to establish the circumstances of the incident
US needs years to replenish weapons sent to Kiev, says former adviser to Pentagon chief
Dan Caldwell noted that Washington recently launched the largest salvo of Patriot air defense interceptor missiles in US military history to defend American servicemen in Qatar during Iranian retaliatory strikes
IN BRIEF: What Lavrov said after BRICS summit in Rio de Janeiro
The top Russian diplomat believes the UN Security Council’s current seat distribution is unfair and skewed in the West’s favor
US-Iran talks may take place next week
US President Donald Trump stated that Iran asked for a meeting
West opts for continued hostilities as it keeps sending weapons to Kiev — Kremlin
Regarding exactly what kind of weapons continue to come from the United States into Ukraine and in what amount, clarifying this will take time, Dmitry Peskov concluded
Seventeen Russian civilians killed, over 140 injured by Ukrainian attacks in one week
Over 140 people, including eight children, were injured, Ambassador-at-Large of the Russian Foreign Ministry on the Crimes committed by the Kiev Regime Rodion Miroshnik told
Putin signs law allowing non-Russians to enlist in military
Under the new law, stateless individuals and foreigners will be able to sign contracts and serve in the military until the end of the mobilization period, the termination of martial law or the expiration of wartime
Foreign ministers of Russia, Belarus discuss expanding diplomatic presence
According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the parties confirmed "a consistent commitment to close coordination and mutual support on the international arena"
Russian army gains control of five km of border with capture of Bessalovka — expert
Andrey Marochko suggested that in this way the Russian army is preparing a springboard for further advance at Bessalovka, which will allow the Russian army to push the Ukrainian troops away from the Russian border
Shipments of some US weapons to Ukraine may resume after meetings in Rome, Kiev — Politico
According to the report, the US president’s Ukraine Envoy Keith Kellogg will hold a meeting with Ukraine’s defense chief, Rustem Umerov, at an international aid conference
Trump’s threats to hit BRICS partners with tariffs irresponsible — Lula da Silva
"I do not think it is responsible and serious that the president of the country of such size as the United States threatened the world on the Internet," the Brazilian leader stated
Russian troops liberate first community in Dnepropetrovsk Region over past day
Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 440 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed five enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Grenade goes off in Ryazan bar: What happened
The blast killed one person
Russia’s South battlegroup eliminates two Ukrainian Starlink terminals in DPR
South battlegroup’s operators also destroyed heavy drones near Chasov Yar
Top Turkish diplomat, UN chief discuss Ukraine, Gaza, Middle East security — sources
Sources didn't give any further details
Belarus seeks full-fledged BRICS membership — foreign minister
Belarus was granted BRICS partner country status in January 2025
Russia still awaiting Ukraine's proposal on dates for next round of direct talks — Kremlin
Russia and Ukraine held two rounds of talks in Istanbul on May 16 and June 2
Medvedev urges focus on special op goals over reacting to Trump’s rhetoric
The Russian senior official referred to Donald Trump’s statements on Ukraine and his conversations with Russian President Vladimir Putin
Netanyahu announces Trump’s nomination for Nobel Peace Prize
The Israeli prime minister said that he highly values Trump’s efforts aimed at achieving peace and security in the world, and especially in the Middle East
Magic Seas ship sinks in Red Sea after Houthi attack
The Magic Seas was en route from China to Turkey, loaded with ferrous metals and fertilizers
Transneft vice president Andrey Badalov dies in Moscow in apparent suicide
Law enforcement officials told TASS that the deceased had left a farewell note
Russian forces move to flank Ukrainian troops in northeast of Donetsk area — analyst
According to Andrey Marochko, there are strategic heights near Dachnoye, where the enemy is "fiercely" resisting
BRICS strengthens role of African countries in tackling global issues — Russian senator
According to Ivan Novikov, BRICS is a vivid example of how friendly countries of the Global South gain momentum and get more involved in the global agenda
Saving global economy requires expelling US from WTO — expert
Kristen Hopewell noted that while this procedure has never been used in the WTO’s history, the legal mechanism for such action exists
Growing power struggles could trigger Ukraine’s collapse — news outlet
The publication notes that Kiev faces numerous military challenges, including the absence of a ceasefire agreement, Russian advances in the Sumy region and Donbass, as well as the halt of US weapons deliveries
Israel rejects fully sovereign Palestinian state — Netanyahu
The Israeli prime minister said that certain powers, such as general security, will always remain in Israel's hands
Trump says he would like to be able to lift US sanctions against Iran
US President also stated that he could hardly imagine a scenario in which the United States would need to resort to military force against Iran again
Musk's political party could divide Republicans, tip midterms to Democrats — expert
On July 5, Musk announced he was founding a new political party after a poll he posted on his X social network page showed that the majority of people supported the idea
US must face reality of dollar’s diminished role globally — Russian foreign minister
Sergey Lavrov noted that the United States under its previous Democratic leadership began to "grossly abuse" the dollar's position in the global economy and the global financial system
Russian forces about to liberate Chasov Yar — DPR’s head
According to Pushilin, the operational situation in this front section is favorable
Press review: BRICS summit kicks off in Rio as Musk declares war on Trump and Democrats
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, July 7th
Three Russians reach Wimbledon quarterfinals, most since 2006
Thus, Mirra Andreeva, Lyudmila Samsonova and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova have all earned a spot in the final eight of tennis' most coveted Grand Slam
BRICS countries stand united that attacks on civilians unacceptable — Lavrov
According to the top Russian diplomat, such a commitment is not "something out of the ordinary, this is a mere reiteration of the commitment to the principles the international community approved by consensus a long time ago"
Russia has no intention to 'attack' or 'occupy' Europe — foreign minister
According to Sergey Lavrov, a narrative of Russia as a global threat is being deliberately constructed in Western countries
Serbian party says country should join BRICS, save itself headache of joining EU
Currently, official EU candidate status has been granted to Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Georgia, Moldova, North Macedonia, Serbia, Turkey, Ukraine and Montenegro
Territorial integrity principle not applicable to Kiev — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister also stressed that the use of the term "annexation" regarding Crimea, Sevastopol, the people’s republics of Donetsk and Lugansk, as well as the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions, is incorrect and unacceptable
Attacks on Ukraine’s military enlistment offices strategically sound — expert
Andrey Marochko stressed that today morale in the Ukrainian army is low
Trump tells Zelensky US to provide as much aid to Ukraine as it can spare — newspaper
According to the sources, the US president informed Vladimir Zelensky that he directed to review Pentagon munitions stockpiles
Major Ukrainian drone attack injures three civilians in Lugansk People’s Republic
According to the local authorities, one of the civilians is already being transferred to the Lugansk republican clinical hospital
Residents of Ukrainian-held territories share draft office locations with Russia
Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Russian troops had hit a shopping mall, an assembly plant and storage facilities for attack drones in Ukraine within a day
EU prepares tariffs on US goods worth 116 bln euro, still hopes for deal
The maximum package targets an additional 95 bln euro worth of goods and would cover all key categories of American exports, including Boeing aircraft, automobiles, and bourbon
Suicide of former transport minister deeply shocking — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov said the investigation was currently ongoing
Death toll from Israel’s attack on Iran up to 1,060 — authorities
In the early morning hours of June 13, Israel launched a military operation against Iran
Russia can withstand any of EU’s exuberant sanctions — senior Russian diplomat
Alexander Grushko still noted that it is hard to predict what else the European Union can invent
Ukrainian commander-in-chief acknowledges difficult situation at four frontline sections
According to Alexander Syrsky, Ukraine’s forces are inferior in terms of manpower and weapons in the Severoslobozhansk, Pokrovsk, and Novopavlovsk areas
Perpetrators of attacks on Russian Railways facilities to be punished — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister described the attacks on railroad infrastructure and civilian trains as "truly egregious instances of a deliberate attack"
UN General Assembly adopts resolution on Afghanistan, Russia abstains
The 67-point document was drafted by Germany, Ireland and Sweden and received 116 yes votes
Russia explains reasons for deplorable state of OSCE — Foreign Ministry
It said in a statement that the parties had discussed the situation in the organization
Liberation of Krasnoarmeysk would be major strategic victory for Russia — expert
Andrey Marochko said that Krasnoarmeysk is the key transportation hub that previously connected routes across Ukraine
BRICS gives Serbia real alternative to EU without blackmail or humiliation — lawmaker
Dragan Stanojevic stressed that joining BRICS could significantly benefit Serbia economically
Pentagon confirms US plans to send additional 'defensive weapons' to Kiev
Earlier, Donald Trump stated that the US would send Kiev "some more weapons"
Ukranian Parliament member calls losses in conflict with Russia ‘crazy’
According to Anna Skorokhod, official casualty figures in Ukraine cannot be trusted
No progress in Russia-France diplomatic ties after Putin-Macron call — senior diplomat
"The ties have remained unchanged," Dmitry Peskov said
Ukrainian battlegroup trapped near Zelyonaya Dolina in Donetsk region — military expert
Even though the Ukrainian battlegroup’s positions are located on heights, Russian fighters deprived it of safe evacuation and retreat routes, squeezing the enemy forces from two sides, Andrey Marochko said
Turkey awaits Ukrainian response on timeframes of next Istanbul meeting — top diplomat
According to Hakan Fidan, Turkey is also ready to host a leaders’ meeting on Ukraine
BRICS makes headway in using national currencies for trade — Indian MFA
According to Dammu Ravi, countries are looking for alternatives as they want to have faster payments for cross-border trade
Lavrov does great work since Rutte even recalls Christ — MFA
Earlier, Mark Rutte awkwardly referred to the times of Jesus Christ in an attempt to discredit Sergey Lavrov’s lasting diplomatic career
Russia’s East battlegroup eliminates Starlink station, 16 Ukrainian UAV command posts
The group’s forces inflicted losses on personnel and equipment belonging to Ukrainian mechanized brigades, a marine brigade, and a territorial defense brigade
Russian forces consistently enveloping Krasnoarmeysk in Donetsk region — DPR head
Denis Pushilin stated that the envelopment of the city will eventually lead to its liberation
Press review: BRICS tackles integration challenges as Russia counters NATO expansion
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, July 8th
Lavrov invites BRICS nations to join international drills in Russia in September
The top Russian diplomat added that Moscow consistently supports developing nations in strengthening healthcare systems and boosting epidemiological security
West uses Ukraine in conflict against Russia to prevent its own collapse — Bolivia’s Arce
According to the Bolivian leader, the Ukraine conflict is taking place amid "the fight for geopolitical and economic control of the planet"
US takes Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham organization off terrorist list — secretary of state
The revocation goes into effect upon publication, with the publication date being July 8
Putin dismisses Russian transport minister
Roman Starovoit was appointed to the post in May 2024
Trump announces 35% tariffs on imports from Serbia effective August 1
In addition, Trump has sent notifications regarding the introduction of tariffs to the leaders of several other countries
Iranian president says Israel tried to assassinate him
According to Masoud Pezeshkian, the assassination attempt took place a week and a half ago
Israel used record number of fighter jets in strikes on Yemen — Houthi representative
In the early hours of July 7, the Israeli Air Force struck Houthi-controlled targets, which account for about one-third of Yemen’s territory
Putin stays in daily contact with Sergey Shoigu, Kremlin spokesman says
Timur Ivanov was arrested by Moscow’s Basmanny Court
Kiev rotating troops near Novogrigorovka in Lugansk region at nighttime — expert
Kiev is using light maneuverable vehicles for the transportation of fighters: the vehicles do not approach the engagement line closer than 3 km, Andrey Marochko said
Trump says US will supply weapons to Ukraine
"We are going to have to send more weapons, defensive weapons primarily," the American stated
Iran can defend itself, Pezeshkian says when asked if it needs help from Russia or China
Masoud Pezeshkian also underlined that Iran does not seek to develop a nuclear weapon
At least 11,000 tourists faced flight delays and cancellations — ATOR
The association recalled that several thousand flights were cancelled or delayed over two days – from July 5 to 7
